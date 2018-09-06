As IMPACT2030 host its global summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, it announced the appointment of Peter Bodin, Grant Thornton International CEO, as its new chair of the board.

IMPACT2030 is a private sector led coalition which aims to direct the collective skills, experience and passion of corporate volunteers towards helping the United Nations achieve their Sustainable Development Goals. These Global Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. IMPACT2030 was founded in response to a United Nations resolution that called upon nations to engage with the private sector through the expansion of corporate volunteering and employee volunteer activities.

Peter Bodin, Grant Thornton International CEO says: "I'm extremely excited and honoured to join IMPACT2030 as chair of the board. I've watched the IMPACT2030 initiative for some time and I have been impressed with the work that the organisation has done to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"After spending 30 years in business, I truly believe that the private sector has a unique opportunity and genuine responsibility to help society make these goals a reality. People are the private sector's most valuable asset and by focusing their collective energy on the Sustainable Development Goals, we can help wider society make true progress towards a better and more sustainable future for all."

Peter Bodin takes over as chair from IMPACT2030 co-founder, Grady Lee, who will stay on as vice chair.

Sue Stephenson, IMPACT2030 interim CEO says: "Peter will be a vital asset to the IMPACT2030 team as we look to increase our engagement with the private sector and elevate the conversation and our purpose to a global level. His global experience, in-depth knowledge of the private sector and passion for driving real organisational change will be invaluable."

Grant Thornton is a founding partner of IMPACT2030 and is also advocacy sponsor of their 2018 summit Accelerating Impact which is being held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 5-7 September 2018. The summit aims to showcase the potential impact that millions of corporate volunteers can have by channeling their collective skills and experience to help address poverty, improve opportunity, promote education, fight inequalities and tackle climate change.

Notes to editors:

About Grant Thornton International Ltd*

Grant Thornton is one of the world's leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms. These firms help dynamic organisations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Proactive teams, led by approachable partners in these firms, use insights, experience and instinct to solve complex issues for privately owned, publicly listed and public sector clients. Over 31,000 Grant Thornton people, across 100 countries, are focused on making a difference to clients, colleagues and the communities in which we live and work.

Grant Thornton International is a non-practicing, international umbrella entity organised as a private company limited by guarantee incorporated in England and Wales. References to "Grant Thornton" are to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms operate and refer to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton International and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered independently by member firms, which are not responsible for the services or activities of one another. Grant Thornton International does not provide services to clients.

*All references to Grant Thornton International in the press release and this "Notes to editor" section are to Grant Thornton International Ltd. Grant Thornton International Ltd is a non-practicing, international umbrella entity organized as a private company limited by guarantee incorporated in England and Wales.

About IMPACT 2030

IMPACT 2030 is the only private sector, partnership-led initiative focused on leveraging employee volunteer programs to directly and substantially contribute to the achievement of the United Nation's global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The initiative takes a collective and multi-sector approach to impact the SDGs and leverages economies of scale by encouraging collective and cooperative volunteering efforts of member organizations globally.

Learn more about IMPACT 2030 and join the global movement to leverage human capital to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at www.IMPACT2030.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005206/en/

Contacts:

Thor Bostelmann

Corporate Communications Manager

Grant Thornton International Ltd

D: +44 (0)20 3890 8422

M:+44 (0)77 1754 0113

E: thor.bostelmann@gti.gt.com