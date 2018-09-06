Distribution agreement adds secure, easy-to-install Danalock V3 to Petra's growing smart home portfolio

Danalock, a leading provider of smart lock solutions for homes and businesses, has signed a contract with Petra Industries to distribute the Danalock portfolio of smart lock solutions in the U.S. As the smart home market continues to grow, Danalock's expansion into the Americas will serve rapidly increasing demand from popular retailers and e-commerce companies, as well as security companies, service providers, dealers, installers, and builders.

"Petra offers a state-of-the-art distribution center backed by excellent support and extensive experience with independent brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, and all of the big retailers," said Bent Sorensen, general manager, Danalock Americas. "As such we are confident that they will be a great partner in increasing Danalock's brand recognition and expansion across the Americas."

According to the recent Strategy Analytics report, "Smart Home Access Control: Predictions, Players, and Products," sales of nearly 26 million units in 2023 will push the smart lock market size past $2.4 billion. Due to its higher percentage of single-family homes and greater interest in smart home automation and security services, the U.S. is by far the largest geographic market.

"We are excited to be the first U.S. distributor for Danalock and to bring its elegantly designed products to more families and businesses," said Tate Morgan, president of Petra Industries. "Danalock works with all of our home automation products, complementing our SmartestHome portfolio and increasing the value we can offer to our customers."

Petra will sell the full Danalock product portfolio, which includes the Danalock V3 smart lock, Danapad keypad, Danabridge hub, and Universal Module.

The popularity of the Danalock smart lock is due to various appealing features:

Easy installation, in just 5-10 minutes, as only the inside part of the lock is replaced

Elegant Danish design and much smaller size than other smart locks on the market

Stronger security (AES 256 encryption) than other smart locks

Approximately 18 months of battery life-much more than the average lock on the market

Z-Wave, Zigbee, and HomeKit versions available, each including Bluetooth by default

About Petra

Petra is the industry's consumer technology authority-distributing products for more than 500 brands. They bring tens of thousands of top name-brand products to tens of thousands of retail partners. Founded in 1985 with a focus on and passion for accessories, today, Petra serves markets with products from categories like smart home tech, gaming, outdoor tech and more. The most sought-after hardware and add-ons in consumer technology are stocked at Petra's 525,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art distribution center and are distributed all over the country. Petra is a member of CTA and CEDIA. For more information on Petra, visit www.petra.com or call 1-800-443-6975. The Right Distributor Changes Everything.

About Danalock

Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years' experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled array of home automation protocols. Headquartered in Denmark, Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or follow @Danalockdk.

