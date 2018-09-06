sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,70 Euro		-0,40
-1,29 %
WKN: 898037 ISIN: FI0009900401 Ticker-Symbol: OVI 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLVI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OLVI OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,895
30,405
14:33
06.09.2018 | 13:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS

OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 SEPT 2018 AT 2.00 pm

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name Heikkilä, Olli
Position: Member of Executive team

Issuer

Name: Olvi plc
LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55

Initial notification

Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20180906105556_2

Transaction details

Transaction date: 3.9.2018
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401

Volume: 82 Unit price: 32.00000 EUR


Aggregated transactions:

Volume: 82 Average price: 32.00000 EUR

OLVI PLC

Lasse Aho
Managing Director

More information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)