Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS

OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 SEPT 2018 AT 2.00 pm

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name Heikkilä, Olli

Position: Member of Executive team

Issuer



Name: Olvi plc

LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55



Initial notification



Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20180906105556_2

Transaction details



Transaction date: 3.9.2018

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009900401



Volume: 82 Unit price: 32.00000 EUR





Aggregated transactions:



Volume: 82 Average price: 32.00000 EUR





OLVI PLC



Lasse Aho

Managing Director





More information:

Lasse Aho, Managing Director

Phone +358 290 00 1050

www.olvi.fi

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Key media

