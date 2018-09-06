Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-September-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.86p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.67p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---