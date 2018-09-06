sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

148,00 Euro		+1,46
+1,00 %
WKN: A1CZ4H ISIN: US65339F1012 Ticker-Symbol: FP3 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,90
147,89
14:52
146,85
147,84
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY INC
NEXTERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXTERA ENERGY INC148,00+1,00 %