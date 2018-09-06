

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced the company has established a target for the reduction of the company's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rate. Since 2001, the company has reduced its CO2 emissions rate by 52 percent, and it plans to establish a target to reduce the rate more than 65 percent by 2021.



Jim Robo, CEO of NextEra Energy, said: 'We're one of the cleanest energy companies in America, and the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. We've been reducing emissions for decades through the development of renewable energy and modernizing our generation fleet.'



