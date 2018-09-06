

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a weaker dollar helped spur some short covering. Prices also remained supported by physical buying in Asian countries like India and China for investment purposes.



Spot gold was up 0.87 percent at $1,205.33 an ounce after rising half a percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.76 percent at 1,210.40.



The dollar held onto overnight losses as a public comment period on possible U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods ends at midnight.



China has warned that it will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures.



Markets also keep an eye on the August U.S. jobs report due on Friday for additional clues about the pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.



