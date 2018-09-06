

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Silver Lake announced that Motorola Solutions is purchasing 20 percent of Silver Lake's convertible notes. Silver Lake will retain a significant position in Motorola Solutions valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Egon Durban and Greg Mondre, Silver Lake managing partners and managing directors, will remain on the Motorola Solutions board.



Silver Lake is the global leader in technology investing, with about $40 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of approximately 100 investment and value creation professionals located in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.



