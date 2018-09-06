Oberland Capital Closes $800 Million Healthcare Royalty and Credit Opportunities Fund at Hard Cap

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberland Capital, a healthcare focused investment firm, announced today the successful closing of its second royalty and credit opportunities fund, Oberland Capital Healthcare II LP ("Fund II"), at its hard cap of $800 million in capital commitments.

Fund II will target investments between $20 million and $150 million with a focus on commercial stage or near-commercial stage biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies and royalty-bearing products.

"We are very grateful for the support shown by our limited partners in helping us to significantly surpass our $650 million target size for Fund II. The strong response from investors is a testament to the quality and experience of our investment team and the continuing demand for healthcare royalty and credit strategies," said Andrew Rubinstein, Managing Partner.

"The closing of Fund II provides us with significant additional capital to meet the strategic and financial objectives of our investment counterparties around the world," added Jean-Pierre Naegeli, Managing Partner. "With our flexible, long-term financing solutions which include royalty, revenue interest, debt and equity instruments, we can continue to provide an attractive source of capital to healthcare companies, academic institutions and inventors."

Investors in Fund II include public and corporate pension plans, financial institutions, foundations and endowments located in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

About Oberland Capital

Oberland Capital, a private investment firm with over $1.2 billion in capital commitments since inception, is focused exclusively on investing in the global healthcare industry and specializes in flexible investment structures customized to meet the specific capital requirements and strategic objectives of transaction partners. Oberland Capital's broad suite of financing solutions includes monetization of royalty streams, acquisition of future product revenues, creation of project-based financing structures, and investment in debt and equity securities. With a combination of deep industry knowledge and extensive structured finance experience, the Oberland Capital team has a history of creating value for its transaction partners. The firm was founded in 2013.

For more information, please visit www.oberlandcapital.com or contact Johnna Schifilliti at (212) 257-5852.