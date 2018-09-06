

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced that the Special Committee formed by the board continue to assess the going-private transaction proposed by Qu. The Special Committee has given Qu and the potential equity partners until the end of September to complete their due diligence on the company.



The Board of Canadian Solar cautioned shareholders and others considering trading in the company's securities that the Special Committee and the Board have not made any decision with respect to the company's response to the proposed transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX