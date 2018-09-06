

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $856.3 million for the four weeks ended Sept. 1, 2018, compared to net sales of $842.1 million for the four weeks ended Aug. 26, 2017. Comparable sales increased 1 percent for the four weeks ended Sept. 1, 2018.



The company reported net sales of $6.466 billion for the 30 weeks ended Sept. 1, 2018, compared to net sales of $6.034 billion for the 30 weeks ended Aug. 26, 2017. Comparable sales increased 2 percent for the 30 weeks ended Sept. 1, 2018.



