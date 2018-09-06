Additional C$78 million to be received concurrently from Zijin Mining; CITIC Metal and Zijin Mining will purchase their Ivanhoe Mines shares at C$3.68 per share; Upon closing, Ivanhoe will have cash of approximately C$850 million

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Robert Friedland, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), and Lars-Eric Johansson, Chief Executive Officer, announced today that the private placement transaction with CITIC Metal Co., Ltd. (CITIC Metal) announced on June 11, 2018, now has received all necessary recordals and registration with Chinese government regulatory agencies and the transaction is scheduled to close on September 19, 2018.

Upon closing, Ivanhoe will receive gross proceeds of C$723 million (approximately US$549 million) from CITIC Metal and will issue 196,602,037 common shares to CITIC Metal through a private placement at a price of C$3.68 per share. CITIC Metal will then own approximately 19.5% of Ivanhoe Mines' issued and outstanding common shares. Mr. Friedland will become the second largest Ivanhoe Mines shareholder, with an ownership stake of approximately 17%.

Approximately C$133 million of the C$723 million owing from CITIC Metal will be used to repay an interim loan of US$100 million from CITIC Metal Group Limited that was received on August 9, 2018, but never used, resulting in a net cash payment by CITIC Metal of C$591 million. With the repayment of the interim loan in full, the limited-recourse guarantee and share pledge by Mr. Friedland securing Ivanhoe Mines' obligation under the loan facility will be eliminated.

Zijin exercises anti-dilution rights at C$3.68 per share to raise an additional C$78 million

Ivanhoe's joint-venture partner at the Kamoa-Kakula Project, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd., has exercised its existing anti-dilution rights, which will yield additional proceeds to Ivanhoe of C$78 million (approximately US$59 million). These funds will be received concurrently with the CITIC Metal private placement. The exercise by Zijin of its anti-dilution rights also was at a price of C$3.68 per share and will result in Zijin having a 9.7% ownership stake in Ivanhoe Mines, its ownership level prior to the completion of the CITIC Metal strategic investment.

With the receipt of the combined proceeds of more than C$800 million (approximately US$608 million) from CITIC Metal and Zijin, and the repayment of the interim loan, Ivanhoe will have cash and cash equivalents of approximately C$850 million (US$645 million) and no significant debt.

Ivanhoe intends to use the funds to continue to advance its exploration and development activities at the Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi projects on current accelerated timetables.

About CITIC Metal and CITIC Limited

CITIC Metal Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited. As CITIC Limited's arm in the business of resources and energy, CITIC Metal specializes in the importation and distribution of copper, zinc, platinum-group metals, niobium products, iron ore, coal, and non-ferrous metals, export of silver, trading of steel products, and investments in metals and mining projects. CITIC Metal's major mining investments include a 15% ownership in the Las Bambas copper project in Peru and leading a Chinese consortium in acquiring a 15% ownership in the Brazil-based niobium producer CBMM.

CITIC Limited (SEHK:267) is China's largest conglomerate, with total assets of more than US$900 billion. Among its diverse global businesses, CITIC Limited focuses primarily on financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting and real estate. CITIC Limited enjoys leading market positions in sectors well matched to China's economy. CITIC's rich history, diverse platform and strong corporate culture across all businesses ensure that CITIC Limited is unrivalled in capturing opportunities arising in China.

CITIC Limited is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, where it is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index. CITIC Group Corporation, a Chinese state-owned enterprise, owns 58% of CITIC Limited.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Information contacts

Investors

Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media

North America: Bob Williamson +1.604.512.4856

South Africa: Jeremy Michaels +27.82.772.1122

