BTIG Continues Global Expansion with New Office in Stockholm, Sweden

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BTIG Limited announced today that it has opened a branch office in Stockholm, Sweden. Stockholm marks the firm's third office in Europe and its 18th location globally. BTIG Limited opened its doors in London in 2008. Today, BTIG provides services to institutional and corporate clients with offices in major financial centres throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Stockholm represents another important foothold in Europe, where the firm also opened an Edinburgh location in July 2015. The new office will be managed by Tony Nilsson, Managing Director and Head of Scandinavian Sales Trading. Mr. Nilsson has more than 20 years of relevant industry experience across Europe. Prior to his move to Stockholm, he served as a senior member of BTIG's Institutional Equity Sales Trading team in London. Earlier in his career, Mr. Nilsson held several similar roles in London and Stockholm with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse First Boston, Danske Bank, Barclays and HSBC. In his new role, he will report to Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited.

"Stockholm is the ideal location for us to establish our Scandinavian presence," noted Mr. Rollins. "We are confident that with Tony leading our effort that we can expand our high-touch client coverage capabilities and footprint throughout the region."

For more than a decade, BTIG has delivered differentiated market colour and access to valuable natural liquidity. Leveraging its team of results-oriented sales and trading professionals, BTIG has experienced dramatic growth across the continent and around the globe. "We continue to cultivate our multinational brand by strategically expanding into important markets," added Scott Kovalik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTIG. "Opening a Stockholm office better positions us to serve and react to client needs and opportunities across Scandinavia."

