World Famous Kabuki Troupe Tikamatsu-dza Tours Moscow and St Petersburg

The International Chodiev Foundation is the Lead Sponsor

The Japanese theatre Shochiku Grand Kabuki is performing in Moscow and St. Petersburgduring September 2018. The touris heldas part of the BilateralYear of Japanese and Russian Culture and coincides with the 90th anniversary of the theatre's first visit to Russia, which took place in 1928. The International Chodiev Foundation is a proud sponsor of this historicKabuki tour.

The performances will be held from 9 to 15 September on the stage of Moscow's Mossovet theatre, and from 19 to 22 September at the Tovstonogo Bolshoi Drama Theatre in St. Petersburg.

Russian audiences will have a unique opportunity to see the performances of one of the most famous troupes of Shochiku Grand Kabuki - Tikamatsu-dza from Tokyo. The troupe will show two plays, Keisei Hangonko and Yoshiyama, representing the traditional genres of sevamono (family drama) and michiyuki (dance interlude).

The theatre rarely travels beyond Japan, so the tour is a significant event in Russian cultural life.

About Shochiku Grand Kabuki

Kabuki is the classical theatre of Japan. The genre originated in Japan in the 12th century, and is based on song, dance and drama. Traditionally, all roles are performed by men. Actors use bright make-up and complex symbolic costumes. In 2005, Kabuki was included into the Third Proclamation of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

About International Chodiev Foundation (ICF)

The International Chodiev Foundation is a charitable organization, established in 1996 by international businessman and philanthropist Dr Patokh Chodiev. The Foundation's work comprises a broad range of programmes focused on international relations, education, publishing, philanthropy and the arts and is based on the following three central pillars: fostering Russia-Japan relations; supporting The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO); and aiding children.

The International Chodiev Foundation is widely engaged in popularizing Japanese culture in Russia and vice versa, in addition to supporting international research and educational placements for top MGIMO students in Japanese universities. In 2016, Dr Chodiev was appointed Honorary Chairman of the Association of Japanologists of the Russian Federation. Since 2007 the ICF has been the main sponsor of J-Fest, the Festival of Contemporary Japanese Culture in Moscow, and since 2015 - the main sponsor of the Russian Culture Days Festival in Japan.

In 2010, the Foundation preserved the integrity of the masterpiece of the Japanese art - the legendary kimono collection by Itchiku Kubota. Since then, ICF has been supporting the exhibition of this collection in more than 20 major cities across Europe, Asia and America.

The Foundation also supported the translation and publication of the book 'Little Bakkun in the Land of Dreams', a children's book by her Imperial Highness the Princess of Japan Hisako Takamado, and the publication of 'Building bridges', a book by Her Majesty the Empress Michiko, which is now in the Museum of the Imperial Household.

To find out more about International Chodiev Foundation please visit http://www.internationalchodievfoundation.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

