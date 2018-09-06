London keynotes to feature British national security advisors Lord Jonathan Evans and Lord Toby Harris

Uber CSO and former National Counterterrorism Center Director Matt Olsen to keynote U.S. events

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced a multi-city expansion of its ELEVATE 2018 CSO networking and roundtable series to include London, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Boston.The CSO-only events, led by chief security officers from some of the top brands around the world, provide an opportunity for senior-level security leaders to discuss elevating security's role within today's modern threat environment.

The expanded ELEVATE 2018 CSO summit series kicks off in London on October 2nd featuring a keynote from Lord Jonathan Evans, one of the British government's principal advisors on national security threats including terrorism, cybersecurity and espionage. Lord Evans was formerly Director General of the British Security Service MI5 and had overall responsibility for protecting the UK from threats to national security. Also keynoting the London event will be Lord Toby Harris, member of the UK Joint Committee on National Security, who led the independent review for the Mayor of London on the city's preparedness to respond to a major terrorist incident. Panelists in London will feature security leaders from Ernst Young, Tate Galleries and The Francis Crick Institute.

For the U.S. events, Matt Olsen, CSO of Uber and former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center under President Obama, will keynote along with Everbridge CSO Tracy Reinhold, former Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation who also led the FBI's intelligence division. Olsen and Reinhold will be joined by a panel of CSOs and security leaders in each location from Biogen, Fannie Mae, Invesco, Marriott, State Street Bank and The Southern Company, discussing the role innovation and technology play in managing today's critical events.

"As security leaders, we are constantly confronted with an escalating threat environment that is compounded by an increasingly mobile workforce," said Tracy Reinhold, CSO of Everbridge. "CSOs must continually adapt to elevate the internal value of their function, gain more investment and resources, and analyze risk data and intelligence in order to ensure the safety of their employees, company operations, supply chain and brand reputation. The ELEVATE events provide CSOs with an intimate venue to connect with their peers and to learn how to optimize their security strategies and align them to business objectives."

The complete Fall dates and locations for ELEVATE 2018 include:

October 2 London

October 10 Washington D.C.

October 16 Atlanta

October 23 Boston

ELEVATE 2018 kicked off in the Spring with five CSO roundtables and over 100 attending executives who discussed topics such as: quantifying the role of the CSO, breaking down silos/building cross-functional relationships and closing feedback loops between departments to mitigate the risk of insider threats. To read key takeaways from the initial events, click here.

To learn more about ELEVATE 2018 and to register for a Summit near you, please visit: http://elevatecsoroundtable.com/register/.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,000 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 2 billion messages in 2017 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Kolkata, London, Oslo and Stockholm. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005058/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge

Jeff Young, 781-859-4116

jeff.young@everbridge.com