Eggplant, the provider of user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions, today announced the launch of its open-source communities initiative with the release of two products to help the JMeter and Selenium communities benefit from its groundbreaking Digital Automation Intelligence suite. These products will help the communities accelerate test automation and keep up with the pace of DevOps.

Eggplant Performance for JMeter is a fully functional version of Eggplant's load testing solution that can be used with JMeter Test Plans. Eggplant Performance adds strong test composition, environment management, dynamic control, and result analytics to JMeter's existing scripting capability.

Eggplantium is a simple way to run Selenium WebDriver scripts against mobile devices. It is simple to set up, provides a robust connection to all mobile devices, extended control including screen rotation and hardware buttons, and a VNC connection for remote manual control. Eggplantium makes it easy for anyone writing Selenium WebDriver scripts to run them against mobile devices in a reliable way and access the richer functionality of the device.

Eggplant is a long time contributor to the GNUStep project and this initiative expands its commitment to support the open source communities. Both free products are available for download at eggplant.io.

"At Eggplant we want to expand the levels of automation across the globe. To do that it is essential we collaborate with everyone to create more valuable automated tests and a solid foundation for all test automation frameworks. The open-source community is an important sandbox for some of the most innovative ideas impacting software development and automation. We believe by providing access to our suite of intelligent automation solutions that this will act as a catalyst to further expand the boundaries of automation. We believe strongly in collaboration between all developers and this is an important milestone for Eggplant as we continue to push the boundaries of intelligent testing and performance."

Antony Edwards, CTO, Eggplant

About Eggplant

Eggplant, the fastest growing test automation provider and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at eggplant.io.

