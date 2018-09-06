Brillio's Shai Salvi To Give Keynote Address At CDAO Europe With Data Expert Caroline Carruthers

Brillio Chief Solutions Officer Joins Former Customer and Co-Author of "The Chief Data Officer's Playbook" to Discuss the Critical Role of CDO at Premier Data Analytics Event

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, the global digital and technology consulting company, today announced that Shailen "Shai" Salvi, Chief Solutions Officer, will deliver the keynote address at CDAO Europe 2018, September 17-18 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt, Germany, with Caroline Carruthers, co-author of the book "The Chief Data Officer's Playbook" and former Group Director of Data Management with Brillio customer Lowell Group.

The session, titled "The Role of Chief Data Officer in Analytics Institutionalization", will provide a guide for institutionalizing a big data strategy that aligns with business goals and increases ROI of digital transformation under the guidance of the Chief Data Officer (CDO). The address will also present a roadmap for the future of data analytics.

"The use and value of big data to improved operational efficiencies is widely understood, yet research shows that a majority of large-scale data projects are failing," said Salvi. "The next frontier of big data analytics will be driven by the Chief Data Officer, whose guidance will be fundamental in institutionalizing a digital strategy across the company and maximizing ROI."

During the keynote, Salvi and Carruthers will outline three critical success factors integral to the success of digital transformation projects. Companies that are intent on riding the next wave of data must follow these steps:

Develop a platform strategy focused on designing for the needs of data scientists

Ensure that the delivery strategy is based on agile analytics

Build a technology and capabilities strategy that includes hiring and maintaining the right skill sets

As Salvi and Carruthers will explain, advancements in data technology and analytical tools are accelerating yet employee skill sets are lagging, causing enterprise digital strategies to suffer.

"The Chief Data Officer position is relatively new. Companies that do not have a CDO guiding their data analytics strategy stand to face obstacles to success," said Carruthers. "The CDO plays an extremely important role in ensuring alignment of enterprise analytics initiatives with business goals through a combination of factors - a team's advanced digital skill sets, well-designed customer interfaces, and close management of the collection, analysis and utilization of deep data to produce value across the entire organization. Ultimately, the Chief Data Officer is the key to unlocking the promise of any enterprise's digital transition."

CDAO Europe 2018 takes place September 17-18, 2018 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt, Germany. The keynote address is at 9:45am CET on Monday, September 17. To register for the event, please click here.

