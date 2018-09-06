The Lioness Opens Its Doors to Coincide With England's Return to Wembley

LONDON, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Club Wembley is launching a brand-new exclusive experience at the Home of English Football. Opening ahead of the England v Spain fixture on 8th September, The Lioness pub is a new members-only gastropub at the heart of Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/740431/The_Lioness.jpg )



Situated on the north-west side of the stadium, it is the latest addition to the well-established Club Wembley line-up of exclusive matchday experiences, with the Three Lions and One Twenty launching over the last 12 months and the Centre Circle member's Lounge also launching ahead of England's UEFA Nations League opener against Spain.

The Lioness is a contemporary space designed by leading architecture and design specialists KSS Design Group in partnership with Design Coalition. It delivers a relaxed atmosphere and a delicious gastropub menu, while the members area seats offer stand-out stadium views to ensure a truly memorable matchday experience with friends or colleagues.

With a capacity of 1,000 people (500 seated), The Lioness boasts three bars as well as an innovative self-serve beer station. A unique installation of graphic displays, photographs, trophies, models, and football memorabilia, showcasing some of the greatest Wembley moments sits at the heart of the pub. This installation and The Lioness will also now form part of the Wembley Stadium Tour Experience.

Charlene Nyantekyi at Club Wembley said: "We're really excited to bring The Lioness to Club Wembley especially as its opening coincides with the much talked about return of the England team to the stadium. The Lioness offers our members a less formal approach to matchday hospitality in line with feedback from our existing members for this type of experience. Our attentive team and the interior design ensure a relaxed environment that's available to all Club Wembley Member's making it the perfect space to enjoy a pre or post-match pint with friends or colleagues and make meaningful connections.

"We're committed to the ongoing development of Club Wembley and continue to invest in the experiences members can have, all while enjoying some of the biggest sporting and entertainment events at the stadium. Alongside our more premium Club Wembley offerings such as One Twenty and Bobby Moore, we're confident that The Lioness will prove as popular as our Three Lions pub situated on the opposite side of the stadium."

Access to The Lioness and Three Lions is included in Inner Circle membership which also provides premium seating in the stadium so that fans can join the roar of the crowd at some of English football's biggest events including: England Senior Men's Internationals at Wembley, Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals and Final, Carabao Cup Final and FA Community Shield.

Notes to Editors:

The Lioness will be open to Inner Circle, Centre Circle, Bobby Moore and One Twenty members.

Inner Circle membership starts from £2,148 (inc. VAT).

Website: http://www.clubwembley.com

Twitter: @ClubWembley

Instagram: @ClubWembley