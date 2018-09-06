Pöyry Oyj: Change in the number of shares and votes

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 6 September 2018 at 3.00 p.m. (EET)

Change in the number of shares and votes

Pöyry PLC announced, in stock exchange releases published on 9 August 2018 and 21 August 2018, a directed share issue without payment relating to reward payment in accordance with a long-term share-based incentive plan. Information on the plan and its terms and conditions was published in further detail in a stock exchange release on 5 May 2017.

In the share issue, 147 272 treasury shares were subscribed. The shares subscribed in the share issue were delivered to the subscribers on 4 September 2018.

Following the delivery of the shares, the total number of shares in the company is 61 952 801, of which 2 042 783 shares are held in treasury. The number of outstanding shares and votes conferred by outstanding shares is 59 910 018.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Martin á Porta, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 33 228 28

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

