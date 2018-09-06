FinancialForce.com, Inc.: FinancialForce Industry Recognition Momentum Continues

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, a leading customer-centric ERP and Professional Services Automation (PSA) cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, announced it was named to the Q3 2018 Constellation ShortListTMfor both Enterprise Cloud Finance and Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms. This marks the 2nd consecutive quarter appearance in both categories.



"The latest Constellation ShortList updates reflect the leading solutions sought after by both our analysts and early adopter clients. We often work with market leader and fast follower clients to identify the leading solutions that apply exponential technologies to enterprise scale and security requirements. These lists constantly change, and the updates reflect the dynamism in the market and the expertise our analysts have in recommending the best solutions to our clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

"We're thrilled our customer-centric Financial Management solutions continue to be recognized by Constellation for supporting unlimited business models, unifying data across multiple sources, and optimizing the opportunity to cash and renewal financial cycles," said Fred Studer, FinancialForce Chief Marketing Officer. "We will continue to innovate to deliver the products and services financial executives need to navigate the new services economy."

Constellation ShortListTMfor Enterprise Cloud Finance

FinancialForce is one of seven vendors on the Enterprise Cloud Finance ShortList, noted for automating processes such as financial close cycles, regulatory requirements and cash management, as well powerful data integration, unlimited computing power access, and delivering the "core foundation for ERP and back-office systems."

Constellation ShortListTMfor Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms: "Smart Services Digital Billing"

FinancialForce is one of 11 that made the Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList, touted for delivering "Smart Services Digital Billing" - a billing solution for organizations operating with non-traditional business models. Constellation notes that the emergence of a subscription economy coupled with digital business models drives the creation of this new type of solution and that "legacy billing systems lack the ability to support subscriptions, consumption-based models, and one-time transactions."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP and PSA provider for the new services economy. A key ERP solution native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

Media Contact:

Letty Ledbetter

Vice President, Global Communications

prteam@financialforce.com