Logi Analytics, Inc.: Logi Analytics Unveils Logi Predict, the First Predictive Analytics Solution Designed to Be Embedded in Applications

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 06, 2018today announced the launch of Logi Predict, the first predictive analytics solution specifically designed to be embedded in applications. Product managers and developers can easily embed machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications, creating smarter software that reduces customer churn, detects fraudulent activities, targets customers with effective promotions, and reduces machine downtime.

"Predictive analytics is the No. 1 capability on product roadmaps according to the 2018 State of Embedded Analytics Report, but incorporating these capabilities into your application is no easy task," said Brian Brinkmann, Vice President of Product Marketing, Logi Analytics. "Logi Predict provides an embeddable solution that scales alongside your application, and it can be deployed five times faster than building something yourself."

"After GroupFiO added Logi Predict to our product, our customers achieved a 22 percent sales uplift from targeted marketing campaigns," said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO, GroupFiO. "Logi Predict analyzes detailed data at a customer level to identify promotions that yield substantial results. It's like having a virtual assistant to make the shopping experience more enjoyable. In the past, only large online retailers with big budgets and teams had access to sophisticated predictive capabilities, but now Logi Predict helps brings this offering to smaller and medium size retailers."

Logi Predict takes the complexity out of embedding predictive analytics. Instead of hiring a data scientist with R and Python expertise, companies can easily embed predictive insights that meet their application's specific requirements. Logi Predict solves four common predictive analytics challenges:

Creating Predictive Models - What was once a 14-step process becomes an intuitive 3-step process with Logi Predict's automation.

No Data Scientist Required - Logi Predict is the only solution that makes it easy for developers to embed, scale, and maintain predictive analytics. No need to learn R, Python or statistical modeling.

Take Action in the Application - Developers can embed intelligent workflows that allow users to take immediate action or trigger another process without leaving the application.

Create a Seamless Experience - Logi Predict can be completely branded inside your application, so your developers have total control to create a compelling user experience.

"The power of predictive analytics is upending the software industry," said Steven Schneider, CEO, Logi Analytics. "Applications are more valuable when they show future outcomes, not just past results. By embedding predictive analytics inside applications, organizations are empowering end users to make better decisions and take corrective action to benefit the bottom line."

To learn more about Logi Predict and request a demo, visit: https://www.logianalytics.com/predict/ .

