Experienced Operations Executive Joins Celonis' Global Management Team

Celonis, the leader in operationalizing process change for business transformation, today announced that Panayiotis Vitakis has joined as Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Success. Panayiotis will lead the global delivery and customer success organization responsible for customer engagement and success.

"Panayiotis has a strong background in building customer success organizations, bringing to Celonis a solid track record of leading successful tech companies through early breakthrough leadership," said Alexander Rinke, CEO of Celonis. "His global operations experience and understanding for meeting the needs of large enterprise customers will be an asset to our customer base of global leaders. We are excited to have him on board to grow our global customer success organization to always deliver rapid value to our customers for continuous improvement in their business transformation efforts."

"I was immediately attracted to Celonis because it's an exciting fast growth company that is a pioneer and the clear market leader in its space, disrupting old ways of transforming processes with a uniquely powerful and versatile platform," said Vitakis. "I'm excited to work with our customers to focus on addressing their most important challenges and helping them operationalize transformation in their businesses."

Vitakis previously served as the SVP of Operations at Persado, and Director of Technology and Operations at Upstream. During his time at Persado, Vitakis led global delivery, IT and operations, helping the company grow into a leader in AI generated marketing language and become recognized as a CNBC "Disruptor 50" in 2017. While at Upstream, Vitakis led all software development, IT, delivery and operations teams to support the company's rapid growth from startup to a global leader in mobile monetization with presence in more than 40 countries.

Vitakis is the latest in a series of significant senior management additions and market expansion activities for Celonis. His appointment to the senior management team follows a recent funding announcement from Celonis, with a $50M Series B round led by Accel and 83North which valued the company at just over $1B. He will be based out of Celonis' newly expanded New York City headquarters.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is a New York- and Munich-based enterprise software company that offers the Intelligent Business Cloud based on the process mining technology it pioneered. As the market leader in process mining, Celonis helps organizations to rapidly understand and improve operational process flows for business transformation. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide them to take action and make changes to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved while delighting their customers with improved experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005251/en/

Contacts:

Celonis

Maria Scurry, 781-366-7617

m.scurry@celonis.com