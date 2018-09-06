Global market research company Euromonitor International announces a significant enhancement in its research capability, expanding its country coverage to 100 markets.

This represents an increase of 20 countries to Euromonitor international's previous geographical coverage, enabling the market research company to track 98 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 91 percent of the global population.

Euromonitor International's market research database Passport now includes new data and analysis for some of the fastest developing countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, including:

Angola

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Côte d'Ivoire

Cuba

El Salvador

Ethiopia

Ghana

Honduras

Jordan

Kuwait

Iraq

Laos

Lebanon

Myanmar

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Anthony Irwin, Vice President (VP) of research at Euromonitor International, comments, "Our market research reports empower organisations and brands of all sizes with strategic data, analysis and consumer trends. We know our clients look to us for cross-country comparable market size forecasts and shares; our new ability to do that on 100 markets further underlines the value of how Euromonitor International's data and analysis can be used to inform strategic objectives."

To find out more about Euromonitor International's research, request a demo: http://go.euromonitor.com/passport-request-demo.html

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download Euromonitor International's free white paper at https://bit.ly/2o1N4fG

ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider for global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years of experience publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on consumer markets.

