Hybrid Tech, LLC: Maitri Medicinals Wins Competitive Pennsylvania Cannabis License with Cutting-Edge Design and Engineering from Hybrid Tech

UNIONTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Hybrid Tech, LLC - the cannabis industry's premier design & engineering firm - congratulates Maitri Medicinals on the successful award of one of 12 Pennsylvania cannabis production licenses. Maitri Medicinals is a locally owned and operated business backed by over 140 Southwestern Pennsylvanian residents who believe in the benefits of medical marijuana for improving the lives of patients.

As the majority of states in the U.S. move forward with medical marijuana programs, many states restrict the number of licenses issued, thus making the application process highly competitive. A winning application typically requires multidisciplinary cooperation between architects, engineers, and project managers to produce robust, accurate, and timely plans. Errors in planning can be costly and can sink even well-capitalized projects.

Maitri Medicinals is unique in its outstanding commitment to conservation of resources including water, gas, and electricity. The Maitri facility's core design includes a comprehensive liquid recycling system, energy efficient chiller plant, and energy conscious equipment.

Hybrid Tech provided record time delivery of a comprehensive full architectural and engineering design package along with photorealistic renderings of the facility, construction and permitting timelines and cost estimates. It was this level of detail combined with Maitri's vision and dedication that put this application on the winner's list, "The Maitri internal management team was stupendous, people really put their all into the project," said Dan Gustafik, founder & president of Hybrid Tech. "We also want to give accolades to our partners at Poetry of Plants and PhytoLogix for their amazing cultivation and extraction knowledge which led directly to a winning application."

"Winning the grower/processor permit enables us to apply feedback from our dispensary patients directly to our cultivation operations," said Maitri CEO and Cofounder Corinne Ogrodnik, "We owe tremendous thanks to Hybrid Tech and the whole project team of almost 20 professional partners who invested hundreds of hours into a high-quality application."

Hybrid Tech provides design and engineering services for cannabis cultivation and extraction facilities across the U.S. and Canada. If you have a cannabis project, contact us today for a free initial consultation!











SOURCE: Hybrid Tech, LLC