Nexus Onemice technology Co., Ltd: TurboMole Creates the Next-generation Video Sharing Platform on Blockchain

KENT, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / The increased internet speed and the interests of huge capital brought up the online video industry. With the booming of blockchain technology, the trends of decentralization leads traditional video platform to brand new fields.

TurboMole is a new generation of video sharing platform born in the blockchain era. The core idea of TurboMole platform is to offer a substantial Token profit to all users who upload, discover, and contribute to the video's surrounding ecology. Different from the existing video platform, all Tokens are distributed based on clear open source mathematical calculation and functions, which eliminates the exploitation of the user generated contents due to platform monopoly.

Gannius Yao, the technical advisor of TurboMole introduced on the product launch, 'The video's rating of traditional video sharing website is determined by the centralized organization, which may cause the video's heat to be arbitrarily falsified, so that the efforts of the sharer or video author will be impaired. But on TurboMole platform, the content stored by the user on the TurboMole network can effectively avoid the risk of data leakage faced by traditional centralized storage. Based on IPFS technology, the speed and security of video playback is guaranteed. Additionally, TurboMole provides users with a convenient download portal, while the video uploader will be able to "sell" their videos.'

In order to allow more high-quality video content to be presented, the TurboMole platform has also developed a unique "like" system. The system is able to give priority to screening videos that match the public's interest, and rewards users who upload such videos. Under this mechanism, video review authors can earn token revenue when creating a video review. Excellent video reviews will receive additional token rewards, and users who discovered excellent video review will also receive token revenue.

The product release conference of TurboMole platform has been launched on August 12. Now the company is associated with Sobit exchange to prepare their bounty campaigns.

