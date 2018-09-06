Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market research engagement on the healthcare industry. A leading digital healthcare solutions provider in the US wanted to employ quantitative and qualitative market research methods to gain comprehensive insights into the technologies and marketing strategies adopted by the peers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005460/en/

Market Research Engagement for a Digital Healthcare Firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Market research helps businesses to identify new market opportunities and evaluate business decisions by leveraging insights from market data."

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

Every industry is undergoing constant change, but the need for a robust market research process is one factor that remains unchanged. Market research helps businesses to determine new opportunities in the market and leverage insights from market data to examine business. This means that a properly defined market research process acts as the backbone of business decision making. In today's competitive marketplace of healthcare, it might be astonishing to know that healthcare companies generally cut down their marketing budgets due to the high costs and time associated with them. But healthcare firms need to rethink before doing so, as it is not going to give any benefits, especially if they want to venture into new segments of the market.

To know more about our market sizing engagement, ask an analyst

The market research engagement presented by Infiniti helped the digital healthcare client to devise a winning market strategy by employing innovative methods of market research. The client was also able to take the next step forward to ensure the success of their brand.

This market research engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain detailed insight into the technologies and marketing strategies by employing both quantitative and qualitative methods

Create innovative marketing strategies that prove to be imperative in defining their brand's success

To know more about our market research engagement, ask an analyst

This market research engagement provided predictive insights on:

Investing heavily in digital healthcare to tackle the obstacles that stand in the way

Maximizing the true benefits of proactive healthcare

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request free proposal

View the complete market research engagement here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-research-digital-healthcare

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005460/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us