Launches India's first Automated concept tractor at Esclusive, Escorts Annual Innovation Platform

Announces technology partnerships and relationships with Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, WABCO, AVL BOSCH for precision autonomous farming technology integration

Announces innovative agriculture shared services solutions platforms with Escorts Crop Solutions, Smart Parts, SHIP, TRAXI DIGITRAC interface

Showcases new range of hi-end cranes with Tadano JV

Becomes the first Indian company to make high-end locomotive brake electronics solution

At Esclusive 2018, Escorts' annual innovation platform, India's leading engineering conglomerate, Escorts Limited, announced it's unique Automated Farming Solutions with the launch of Automated Concept Tractor that brings the power of next generation digital vehicle technologies aimed at precision-based farming. To be able to deliver this, Escorts has collaborated with seven technology giants namely Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, WABCO, BOSCH and AVL. The partnerships and relationships will enable development of a range of farm machines with electric transmissions, autonomous applications, remote vehicle management, data-based soil and crop management, and sensor based guided farm applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005462/en/

Escorts Launches "Autonomous Farming Solutions" with India's First Automated Concept Tractor at Esclusive 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

Indian Agriculture Farming practices requires extensive mechanisation and precision based agro solutions for maximized output and improved farmer income. Escorts has collaborated with AVL for electric driveline technology, with Trimble for sensors, controls, water level management system and automated e-steering, with Samvardhana Motherson Group for Smart Interface Cabins Care Plus a two-way voice interface for real time service, with WABCO for Vehicle Controls Automation Technology, with Microsoft for its Cloud AI technology enabling precision agriculture capabilities to help farmers make informed decisions and get more from their farms, BOSCH for future emission readiness and last but not the least, with Reliance Jio for enhancing farm machinery life cycle with networked platform providing top-notch service and genuine spare parts across the country.

Escorts also pioneered the platform of Shared Services and Agri Solutions with 'Escorts Crop Solutions' to offer end-to-end, state of the art equipment for paddy farming under pay-per-use rental model, TRAXI as a service platform to aggregate farm equipment owners to rent out their equipment to small and marginal farmers, SMART PARTS to offer genuine parts and skilled service at an affordable price, DIGITRAC as a front-end farmer interface for agri inputs and customized agri information FARM POWER, to provide advanced implements and equipment for efficient and productive farming.

Escorts through Esclusive platform also showcased collaborated technology with Tadano for high-end cranes under its newly announced Joint Venture, as well as launched high-end locomotives brake electronic solutions, becoming first Indian company to do so.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Ltd., Mr. Nikhil Nanda, said, "Esclusive is our annual innovation platform which showcases unique innovations and disruptions in agriculture, construction and railways segments in collaboration with global technology players. Last year we launched world's first electric compact tractor concept and this year we have pioneered autonomous farming solution platform in association with seven strategic technology tie-ups which will transform agricultural practices for better returns to farmers. This event portrays Escorts commitment to continue to develop and launch technologies for national development and community elevation. Escorts is proud to have collaborated with Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Bosch, Trimble, AVL, Tadano WABCO to co-create technologies for autonomous agriculture and smart infrastructure."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005462/en/

Contacts:

Escorts Ltd.

Sharad Gupta

sharad.gupta@escorts.co.in