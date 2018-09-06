Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag To Launch Four Additional ZeeTours Tour Routes

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, will launch four new zany walks in their city tour app ZeeTours.

In addition to the previous 39 city walking tours across the United States, four new routes will be available for purchase by the end of the month. The new tours available will be in Sacramento and San Jose, California; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Orlando, Florida.

'After a successful Summer of zany walking tours, we're excited to see what the Fall brings for ZeeTours,' said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. 'June and July saw some of the most active participation through our outreach with Groupon. As tours locations in warmer climates cool down we expect to see an even bigger boost in the months to come. '

These new US routes alongside the Shepparton Beginnings tour in Shepparton, Australia bring the total to 43 ZeeTours currently available for purchase. All US tours are available for purchase at www.zeetoursapp.com, in the mobile app via in-app purchase and through the Groupon app and website.

Featuring self-guided scavenger hunts, the ZeeTours smartphone app guides players around significant points of interest within a city location on a circular route. Players are given 'challenges' to complete as they hunt for the next location. These challenges may be based on players' actual GPS location, a quiz, or some type of photo-based activity. Points of interest on a ZeeTour may be of historical significance indicated by a marker, artwork such as a sculpture, or public/commercial establishments of note such as parks, museums, or public buildings. ZeeTours players will explore, discover and exercise their way through cities across the USA.

For more information on ZeeTours, go to: www.zeetoursapp.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag