

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' inflation accelerated for a third straight month in August, figures from the Statistical Service showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.54 percent year-on-year after a 2.34 percent increase in July. Prices rose for a fourth straight month.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 0.66 percent in August.



The largest changes were recorded in Electricity and Petroleum products, where prices rose 13.1 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, the agency said.



