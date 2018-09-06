Agama Technologies AB: Agama launches Agama 360 Analytics - the groundbreaking solution for analytics and visualization

Agama is enhancing its leadership in video service monitoring, assurance and analytics by offering new unique real-time analytics and visualization of massive amounts of data gathered from video delivery networks and devices. Agama 360 Analytics makes it easier than ever before to find the root cause of a problem in complex delivery chains, reducing time and effort spent by the service provider.

Agama 360 Analytics has its core in the highly scalable Agama end-to-end video monitoring, assurance and analytics platform. With fine-grained and high-quality service performance data from active and passive probes, as well as real-time subscriber telemetry, the Agama platform provides a complete view of service performance and customer experience end-to-end. This provides superior results compared to fragmented and siloed analytics solutions based on limited metrics.

"We are proud to introduce Agama 360 Analytics with its unique visualization and analytics capabilities enabling a deepened customer understanding, says Johan Görsjö, Director of Product Management at Agama Technologies. Providing customer experience and service performance insights is in our DNA, and in today's fast-moving video market it is more crucial than ever to get the right insights at the right time to be able to exceed customer expectations."

Within the unique view of Agama 360 Analytics, every stream flow is correlated and visualized across the head-end, CDN, ISP and subscriber devices, directly pinpointing where in the complex chain issues are occurring, driving operational excellence and efficiency. By having a deep understanding of the service delivery through the whole delivery chain, Agama 360 Analytics uses unique real-time data cube technology which gives the service provider the possibility to track, analyze and visualize integrated data sets in real-time.

