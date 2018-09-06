

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release the more closely watched monthly employment report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 203,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 213,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 214,000.



With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 202,000 in December of 1969.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX