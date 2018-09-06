

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting upward revisions to both output and hours worked, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of growth in labor productivity was unrevised in the second quarter.



The report said labor productivity increased by 2.9 percent in the second quarter, unrevised from the preliminary estimate but still reflecting a significant acceleration from the 0.3 percent uptick in the first quarter. Economists had expected productivity growth to be upwardly revised to 3.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the decrease in unit labor costs in the second quarter was revised to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent. The drop in unit labor costs was expected to be unrevised.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX