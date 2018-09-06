LG SIGNATURE Unites Elegant Design With Technological Leadership In New Global Campaign

Partnering with Experts from Singapore, LG SIGNATURE Hosts Exclusive Event to Showcase the High-end Luxury Brand

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE - the ultra-premium luxury brand from LG Electronics - has kicked off its latest global campaign by teaming up with leading interior designers, fashion designers and chefs around the world including US, Germany, Australia, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, UAE, Singapore, Mexico, Columbia and Taiwan.

Starting in Singapore, LG SIGNATURE held an exclusive event on August 14th inviting prominent tastemakers to take part in a panel discussion outlining the personal and professional benefits of the LG SIGNATURE lineup. Held at the historical Arts House, the exclusive event was attended by over 100 guests including media and high-society VIPs.

Andrea Savage, co-founder of the award-winning interior design studio Design Intervention, explained how home appliances play a huge role in achieving the perfect interior design. "It's no secret that designers are inspired by the world around us, each LG SIGNATURE product is designed to reflect elegance and sophistication while remaining true to the essence of each appliance's functionality. It's the perfect combination of design, comfort and usability that allows for perfect integration into our homes."

Fashion designer Beatrice Tan, founder of local fashion label KLARRA, discussed the importance of fabric care, and how important it is for the style conscious to use the right washing machine. Tan said, "Being in the fashion business, I am very particular when it comes to caring for my outfits and designs. It is important that a washing machine is easy to use, smart and cares for a variety of fabrics. The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine fulfills all that and more, enabling me to wash different clothing items at once without worrying about color bleeds. The LG SmartThinQ app even allows me to control and monitor the washing process when I am out at work, saving precious time and giving me peace of mind. I also love how the sleek design fits right in with the rest of my home."

LG SIGNATURE will continue to team up with experts from around the world to showcase the premium lineup's unrivaled ability to bring together the best of art, design and technological leadership. Backed by testimonials from global professionals, this campaign will highlight LG SIGNATURE as a premium addition to any home.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products currently includes InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, TWINWash washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W8. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016 and Red Dot Design Award 2016.