Bitcoin got seriously smashed last night. Bitcoin lost 12 pct from $7350 to $6450 in some 12 hours. How concerned should crypto investors be? The answer is simple: Bitcoin continues to trade in breakout territory on its long term chart, even after today's selloff. In fact Bitcoin's sell off was a double decline, first from $7350 to $6950, then followed by $6950 to $6450, both in 12 hours. Although Asian trading hours typically tend to show (strong) rises during the day it now as the opposite that happened. Things can go hard in crypto land, not only to the upside ...

