Industrial temperature-grade 25G DFB lasers extend MACOM's technology leadership in wireless network infrastructure

MACOM's proprietary Etched Facet Technology (EFT) is poised to enable 25G laser manufacturing at commercial scale

25G laser portfolio will be showcased at CIOE in Booth #1A32, and ECOC in Booth #579

New 25G lasers for 5G LTE applications are sampling to customers today

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of high-performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic solutions, today announced a new portfolio of 25G distributed feedback (DFB) lasers designed for use in next-generation 5G LTE wireless fronthaul infrastructure. Building on MACOM's legacy of industry leadership in 4G LTE connectivity solutions, the new laser portfolio is expected to help wireless operators deploy 25G optical links at commercial scale and cost structures on the path to 5G.

MACOM will be showcasing its 25G laser portfolio at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), Booth #1A32, in Shenzhen, China, September 5th 8th, and at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), Booth #579, in Rome, Italy, September 24th 26th. For more information about MACOM's optical and photonic technology solutions, visit www.macom.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Available in bare die chip format (1xxD-25I-LCT11-50x) and TO-packaging (1xxD-25I-LT5xC-50x), MACOM's new 25G DFB lasers are designed for operation in the -40 to 85oC temperature range over transmission distances from 2 to 10 kilometers. The new 25G lasers will meet stringent operating requirements while helping to expand wireless infrastructure bandwidth for high-speed 5G connectivity.

MACOM's new industrial temperature-grade 25G laser portfolio leverages MACOM's proprietary EFT, which at commercial scale manufacturing levels, could enable breakthrough cost efficiencies and product uniformity. MACOM believes that this high-volume production capability distinguishes us as a leading provider of 25G lasers across a host of Cloud Data Center and wireless infrastructure applications.

"MACOM's new 5G LTE-optimized 25G laser family builds on our comprehensive portfolio of 5G enabling technologies, and again demonstrates the value of EFT for achieving production efficiency that scales to meet industry supply and cost structure needs," said Dr. Fang Wang, Vice President and Business Line Manager, Lightwave, MACOM. "For customers transitioning from 10G to 25G wireless fronthaul infrastructure, MACOM can provide the 25G lasers, complementary components and application expertise to help accelerate deployment time and reduce costs."

MACOM's industrial temperature-grade 25G lasers are sampling to customers today, with production availability planned for 2019.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and datacenters.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure, aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to MACOM. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although MACOM believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot and does not guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DISCLAIMER FOR NEW PRODUCTS:

Any express or implied statements in MACOM product announcements are not meant as warranties or warrantable specifications of any kind. The only warranty MACOM may offer with respect to any product sale is one contained in a written purchase agreement between MACOM and the purchaser concerning such sale and signed by a duly authorized MACOM employee, or, to the extent MACOM's purchase order acknowledgment so indicates, the limited warranty contained in MACOM's standard Terms and Conditions of Sale, a copy of which may be found at: http://www.macom.com/partner-login.

