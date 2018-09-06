Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 31 August 2018.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business 31 August 2018 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 45.17 pence per share. A dividend of 4.80p per ordinary share was approved by shareholders at the AGM on 28 August 2018. This was paid on 30 August 2018 to shareholders who were on the register on 27 July 2018 and has been accounted for in this NAV calculation. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 40.00 pence per share.

