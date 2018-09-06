Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISLA 19 0312 5 ISIN code IS0000029759 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20190312 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.200.000.000 10 Amount issued at this time 1.200.000.000 11 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 13 Amortization type, if other 14 Currency ISK 15 Currency, if other 16 Issue date September 11, 2018 17 First ordinary installment date March 12, 2019 18 Total number of installments 1 19 Installment frequency 1 20 Maturity date March 12, 2019 21 Interest rate 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable 23 Floating interest rate, if other 24 Premium 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 26 Simple/compound, if other 27 Day count convention ACT/360 28 Day count convention, if other 29 Interest from date N/A 30 First ordinary coupon date N/A 31 Coupon frequency N/A 32 Total number of coupon payments N/A 33 If irregular cash flow, then how 34 Dirty price / clean price 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 36 Indexed No 37 Name of index 38 Daily index or monthly index 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other 40 Base index value 41 Index base date Other Information 42 Call option No 43 Put option No 44 Convertible No 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A --------------------- 46 Additional information N/A --------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes 48 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 6, 2018 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 6, 2018 Trading 51 Date of admission to trading September 11, 2018 52 Order book ID 159537 53 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds 54 Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income 55 List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills 56 Static volatility guards Nei 57 Dynamic volatility guards Nei 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond