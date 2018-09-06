Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured"), is pleased to announce the launch of its latest plant-based home organization products. First displayed at Vancouver Farmers Markets in early August, good natured Compost Collectors are now also available throughout Western Canada at London Drugs.





As a long-term good natured customer and committed environmentally-conscious retailer, London Drugs continues to extend its assortment of plant-based home organization products from good natured.

"We actively seek out sustainable alternatives for everyday household products, and good natured continues to design products that perform just as well as the petroleum-based equivalents but are instead made from renewable resources," said Cliff Fong, General Merchandise Buyer, London Drugs. Cliff continued that, "With a strong contingent of environmentally conscious customers, home compost solutions have always sold well at London Drugs. I expect this latest design from good natured to be a big hit with our customers."

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured, added: "In our bid to detoxify the kitchen and support community composting efforts, compost collectors are a very natural addition to our growing plant-based product assortment." Paul continued, "I'd like to thank London Drugs for their continued support. Having the backing of such a respected and influential retailer provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our plant-based products and show consumers what's now possible with plant-based technology."

Available in both a kitchen countertop and under-sink model, good natured Compost Collectors are made with 90% plant-based material and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern. In addition to the Compost Collectors, London Drugs also offers all four good natured Recyclers in compact Desktop to full-size Curbside models.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

good natured

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 81 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. Twitter: @LondonDrugs

London Drugs

