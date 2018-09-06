Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Dr. Yingting (Tony) Guo, a leading multidisciplinary, practical and skilled exploration geologist will serve as Chief Operating Officer to Jaxon Mining Inc. (the "Company"). Dr. Guo will be responsible for all aspects of the design, budgeting and procurement for, as well as the execution of, all geological and geotechnical programs executed by the Company at Red Springs and across all of its projects.

Dr. Guo already serves the Company as an independent director and will remain on the board as an executive director. In his role as COO, Dr. Guo will report to the Chairman and CEO.

Under Dr. Guo's guidance, Jaxon is developing a targeted 1,500 metre diamond drill program that will allow the Company to confirm its discovery of a major gold-rich, porphyritic tourmaline breccia zone (the Backbone Prospect) at the Red Springs area of Jaxon's Hazelton Project. Targets for this drilling program are being developed using a 3-D geological model. This model will incorporate all of the surficial and structural mapping information completed to date, existing and pending results from the grab and channel sampling programs, as well as information contained in the recently completed geophysical and geochemical surveys. The drilling program is scheduled to be conducted before the end of the fall 2018 season, market and weather conditions allowing.

Red Springs is at 1900-2000 metres elevation and represents an area of 36km2, as part of the total Hazelton project area of 390 km2. With Dr. Guo in his new role, the Company will have the experience and ability to plan and conduct the further geological and geotechnical work necessary to prove up the discovery in an expert, efficient and rapid manner.

John King Burns, Chairman of Jaxon commented, "the Company is fortunate and privileged to have Dr. Guo as COO. His prodigious knowledge of geology, the geological disciplines and the processes of exploration make it more likely the Company will succeed with its drilling and other programs. Dr. Guo's presence gives the Company's stakeholders an exciting opportunity to participate and benefit from what may shortly be recognized as the discovery of a major, high grade, copper/gold system, in one of the world's most metallogenic areas."

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the More Creek Project (consolidating the Wishbone and Foremore properties) in BC's Golden Triangle.

