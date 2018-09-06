Island Mining Expands, Becomes Hilltop Cybersecurity's Exclusive Distribution Partner for Cryptocurrency Wallet Technology in Japan

KELOWNA, British Columbia, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hilltop Cybersecurity, Inc. - (CSE: CYBX) (OTC: CYBXF) ("CYBX" or the "Company")CYBX announced last week a deal with Island Mining wherein they provide security for Island Mining and its operations, CYBX announces an expansion of the definitive agreement and the award of exclusive distribution in Japan for Island Mining for its CryptoKEEP product and the back-end custodial solution for exchanges and mining operations.

"Japan represents a unique opportunity in the cryptocurrency world and we want to capitalize on it aggressively with our chosen partner Island Mining. We are thrilled with their expertise and we are excited to execute in this market and move to other markets which represent a similar opportunity," said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hilltop Cybersecurity, Inc.

"We are pleased that Hilltop has chosen to work exclusively with us. As we move to market with our new mining machine we feel that the number of wallets that we can co-sell and re-sell will be a huge target. We wanted a partner who could both commit and deliver the technology we need to fulfill the interest we expect from our customers," said Chris Filiatrault, founder of Island Mining.

About Hilltop Cybersecurity

Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:BGGWF) is a cybersecurity and cryptocurrency security specialist. The Company has developed a unique, patented, cybersecurity platform, designed to protect businesses from external and internal cyber attack, and has also patented its biometric security solution for crypto-currencies.

