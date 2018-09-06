Technavio analysts forecast the global press brakes market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The penetration of Industry 4.0 is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global press brakes market 2018-2022. The entire product assembly, quality check, inventory management, data and resources management, and integrated communications with suppliers and vendors can be managed digitally with the increased penetration of Industry 4.0. Since regular processes will be largely governed, managed, and executed through artificial intelligence, there will be minimal human interference.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global press brakes market is the growing demand for fabricated metal products:

Global press brakes market: Growing demand for fabricated metal products

The demand for fabricated metal products is determined by the demand from industries such as the automotive, construction, heavy machinery, and transportation machinery sectors. Fabricated metals are utilized in automobiles, stamped metal products, small arms, utensils, building products, fasteners, construction products, and heavy equipment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tools and components, "The demand for buildings, cars, and heavy machinery has witnessed a robust growth post-recession. This has led to an increased demand for fabricated metals as they form an integral part of most of the industrial products. The growth of the global press brakes market is promoted by the increasing demand for fabricated metal products as these products are manufactured using machine tools such as press brake."

Global press brakes market: Segmentation analysis

The global press brakes market research report provides market segmentation by product (hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic, and servo-electric), by application (automotive industry, general machinery, transport equipment, and precision engineering), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major products, the hydraulic segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 45% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

