The global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005559/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial automation market size for the life sciences industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the cost-efficiency offered by industrial automation. Industrial automation can assist healthcare personnel in handling more patients, which increases their productivity. Machines and robots can be delegated repetitive and labor-intensive tasks using industrial automation, which helps in saving the overall time and cost and enhances the quality of processes.

This market research report on the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of Industry 4.0 as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry:

Global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry: Advent of industry 4.0

The growth prospects of Industry 4.0 are being driven by the advent of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, additive manufacturing, IIoT, AI, AR, VR, and Big Data analytics. Industry 4.0 has been assisting pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to increasingly adopt sensors and IoT during the manufacturing process to effectively monitor drug quality.

"Serializability has become essential in pharmaceutical manufacturing companies because of the growing need to maintain precision in the complex pharmaceutical supply chain. This has led to an increase in the need for a proactive, automated, and data-driven approach to developing integrity and agility through the pharmaceutical supply chain. This has led to a rise in the adoption of technologies such as IIoT in the pharmaceutical sector," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry by product (DCS, SCADA, PLC, and MES) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The DCS segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 36% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 44% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005559/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com