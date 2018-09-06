Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Result of AGM

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 6 September 2018, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 April 2018, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for % (of votes cast excl. withheld) Votes against % (of votes cast excl. withheld) Total (excl. withheld and third party discretionary Votes withheld Resolution 1 1,493,593 100.00 0 0.00 1,493,593 0 Resolution 2 1,465,634 99.26 11,000 0.74 1,476,634 16,959 Resolution 3 1,493,593 100.00 0 0.00 1,493,593 0 Resolution 4 1,493,593 100.00 0 0.00 1,493,593 0 Resolution 5 1,493,593 100.00 0 0.00 1,493,593 0 Resolution 6 1,465,203 99.23 11,431 0.77 1,476,634 16,959 Resolution 7 1,492,093 99.90 1,500 0.10 1,493,593 0 Resolution 8 1,474,002 98.69 19,591 1.31 1,493,593 0 Resolution 9 1,480,533 99.13 13,060 0.87 1,493,593 0 Resolution 10 1,482,033 99.33 10,000 0.67 1,492,033 1,560

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

6 September 2018