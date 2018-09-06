sprite-preloader
06.09.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 6

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 6 September 2018, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 April 2018, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for% (of votes cast excl. withheld)Votes against% (of votes cast excl. withheld)Total (excl. withheld and third party discretionaryVotes withheld
Resolution 11,493,593100.0000.001,493,5930
Resolution 21,465,63499.2611,0000.741,476,63416,959
Resolution 31,493,593100.0000.001,493,5930
Resolution 41,493,593100.0000.001,493,5930
Resolution 51,493,593100.0000.001,493,5930
Resolution 61,465,20399.2311,4310.771,476,63416,959
Resolution 71,492,09399.901,5000.101,493,5930
Resolution 81,474,00298.6919,5911.311,493,5930
Resolution 91,480,53399.1313,0600.871,493,5930
Resolution 101,482,03399.3310,0000.671,492,0331,560

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

6 September 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire