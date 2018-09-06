

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has lashed out against a damaging anonymous op-ed published in the New York Times Daily Wednesday targeting him and the Trump administration.



In the article titled 'I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,' the author, whom NY Times claims to be an unnamed senior Trump official, said he and many of his like-minded colleagues are 'working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations'.



Trump questioned the credibility of the editorial piece through Twitter.



Does the so-called 'Senior Administration Official' really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source?', he asked. He demanded 'If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once.'



He asked if the anonymous piece could be treasonous.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the mystery writer was a 'coward' who should resign.



In an introduction to the article, NY Times said it is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay at the request of the author, 'a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure.'



The author begins the article by saying that Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader. The root of the problem is the president's amorality, according to the author.



From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, most of the senior officials are working to insulate their operations from the President's whims, according to him.



'There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next,' the author quoted a top official as complaining to him recently, exasperated by an Oval Office meeting at which the president flip-flopped on a major policy decision he'd made only a week earlier.



The article notes effective deregulation, historic tax reform, and a more robust military as bright spots in the administration.



Trump's foreign policy also was subjected to criticism. 'President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.'



It has been claimed that there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president, but no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.



The article comes a day after Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book on the President evoked vehement criticism by Trump, who called it a 'con on the public.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX