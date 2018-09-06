International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, and Aspire Lifestyles, a global leader in B2B benefit solutions and concierge services, have achieved global certification to ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System standard. The standard applies to all countries and locations globally.

The standard demonstrates the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The certification applies across all International SOS business lines and service offerings, including its Assistance Centres, remote medical sites, clinics, medical supply chain services, and health and travel security services worldwide.

Mark Crawford, Head of Quality and Compliance at International SOS said, 'We are committed to maintaining a high standard for best practice. Achieving the ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System is another step forward towards a global harmonisation in quality. The ISO certification ensures our clients receive a consistent experience across our service platform, wherever they may be in the world."

ISO 9001 is based on the plan-do-check-act methodology and provides a process-oriented approach to documenting and reviewing the structure, responsibilities, and procedures required to achieve effective quality management in an organisation.

Concerning the International SOS team, the auditor commented: 'Their commitment to patient care, providing service and continual improvement is very impressive and at an outstanding level."

International SOS has achieved compliance to a number of ISO standards as part of its continuous quality programme. International SOS has also achieved certification for ISO 27001. It's Assistance Centre in London was the first service platform in the world to be certified in the delivery of telehealth services (ISO/TS 13131:2014 ED1). The International SOS medical supply services facility in the United Kingdom achieved certification in compliance with ISO 14001:2004 in 2015. ISO 14001 details the criteria for an environmental management system.

International SOS provides medical and travel security services 24/7/365 to clients working and travelling aboard. For more information about International SOS' Quality Programme, visit https://www.internationalsos.com/about-us/quality

