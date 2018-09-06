According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global food processing machinery market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The growth in the global packaged food market is one of the key factors driving the market.

This research report titled 'Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global food processing machinery market into the following applications:

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Bakery

Diary

In 2017, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment accounted for 38.63% of the global market and is projected to reach 39.26% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.63% increase in market share.

Global food processing machinery market: Top emerging trend

The growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery is an emerging trend in the market. The safety of operators of food processing machinery is one of the key concerns for food manufacturers, particularly for those operating commercial meat processing machinery. The number of injuries in food processing plants is more when compared with other manufacturing sectors in the US. Thus, meat processing machinery vendors have started offering more safety features in their machinery.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Food Processing Machinery Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (meat, poultry, and seafood, bakery, and dairy)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Buhler, GEA, JBT, Marel, and Tetra Pak)

