Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Directorate Change

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Board Succession

The Board of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that, as part of its board succession planning, Mr David Harris retired as a Director at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2018. Lord Lamont, the Chairman, thanks him for all his contributions to the board over the years and wishes him well for the future.

The Board are pleased to announce that Mr Andrew Watkins has been appointed to the Board as David Harris's successor and joined the Board after the Annual General Meeting. Andrew has a wealth of experience in the investment trust industry across many sectors since early 1990s.

He has over 25 years' experience in various senior roles with Invesco Perpetual, Jupiter and Flemings and has served as an NED on the Board of an asset management company and the KI Financials Master Fund a Hedge Fund-of-Funds. He is currently a Non-executive Director of F&C UK High Income Trust Plc and Chairman of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc.

In accordance with paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that there are no additional details to be disclosed in relation to Mr Watkins.

For further information please contact:

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

William van Heesewijk

Chelverton Asset Management

+44 20 7222 8989

Stockdale Securities Limited

Robert Finlay / Owen Matthews

+44 20 7601 6115