According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global IoT market in potable water monitoring is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. Prominent benefits of smart meters over traditional meters is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005579/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global IoT market in potable water monitoring is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global IoT Market in Potable Water Monitoring 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global IoT market in potable water monitoring into the following solutions:

Hardware and software solutions

Services

In 2016, the hardware and software solutions segment accounted for 79.23% of the global market and is projected to reach 79.88% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 0.65% increase in market share.

Global IoT market in potable water monitoring: Top emerging trend

The increasing adoption of smart sensors is an emerging trend in the market. A smart sensor provides advantages such as facilitating reduced interconnecting wires. It also provides increased reliability and helps in improving a facility's performance. These flexible systems need rugged packaging and are easy to use and maintain. The major application areas, which are prominently using smart sensors are structural monitoring to detect violations in the benchmark set in the industry and geographical mapping to detect the presence of any unwanted indicator.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global IoT Market in Potable Water Monitoring Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by solution (hardware and software solutions and services)

Market segmentation by application (chemical testing, physical testing, and biological testing)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (GE, Libelium, Trimble, and Valarm)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005579/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com