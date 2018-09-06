According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global vacuum heat treatment market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The rising industrialization in Asian countries is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global vacuum heat treatment market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% until 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global vacuum heat treatment market into the following end-users:

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

In 2016, the aerospace segment accounted for 52.32% of the global market and is projected to reach 52.45% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 0.13% increase in market share.

Global vacuum heat treatment market: Top emerging trend

The rising preference for nuclear power generation is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global vacuum heat treatment market. A few parts of the nuclear power plant require critical heat treatment process. For instance, the tubing that is used in nuclear reactors requires vacuum heat treatment. Processes such as vacuum brazing are performed for most of the components used in nuclear power generation plants. Therefore, the growth of the nuclear sector is expected to drive the demand for vacuum heat treatment processes.

