According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global vacuum heat treatment market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The rising industrialization in Asian countries is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled 'Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global vacuum heat treatment market into the following end-users:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Commercial
In 2016, the aerospace segment accounted for 52.32% of the global market and is projected to reach 52.45% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 0.13% increase in market share.
Global vacuum heat treatment market: Top emerging trend
The rising preference for nuclear power generation is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global vacuum heat treatment market. A few parts of the nuclear power plant require critical heat treatment process. For instance, the tubing that is used in nuclear reactors requires vacuum heat treatment. Processes such as vacuum brazing are performed for most of the components used in nuclear power generation plants. Therefore, the growth of the nuclear sector is expected to drive the demand for vacuum heat treatment processes.
Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:
Executive Report
- Market Outline
- Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market Overview
Market Insights
- Market Sizing and Forecasts
- Market Growth
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
- Key leading countries
- Market segmentation by end-users (aerospace, automotive, industrial, and commercial)
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
- Analysis of top vendors (AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, ECM Technologies, Ipsen, and SECO/WARWICK)
