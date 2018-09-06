According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global industrial belt tensioners market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The increasing investments in industrial assets is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Belt Tensioners Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global industrial belt tensioners market into the following end-users:

Material handling industry

Industrial machinery industry

Agricultural industry

Mining and minerals industry

In 2016, the material handling industry segment accounted for 30.02% of the global market and is projected to reach 30.30% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 0.28% increase in market share.

Global industrial belt tensioners market: Top emerging trend

Development of customized belt tensioners is an emerging trend in the market. There has been a rise in the development of customized belt tensioners based on modifications that are needed by the end-users. Industrial belt tensioners are important for belt drives in capital-intensive and critical process industries. The end-users are keen on transforming old belt drive systems into innovative automated belt drive systems. This will assist the industries employing advanced belt drives in increasing the efficiency of machinery to acclimatize to the modern requirements of end-users.

