According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global ball bearings market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The increased use of precision ball bearings to dampen noise is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005584/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global ball bearings market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Ball Bearings Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global ball bearings market into the following products:

Deep groove ball bearings

Angular contact ball bearings

Self-aligning ball bearings

In 2016, the deep groove ball bearings segment accounted for 37.26% of the global market and is projected to decline to 36.75% by 2021, exhibiting almost 0.51% decrease in market share.

Global ball bearings market: Top emerging trend

The innovation in the development of ball bearings is an emerging trend in the market. Ball bearing manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of innovative designs and materials to upgrade the working capability of ball bearings efficiently at lower costs. Manufacturers are concentrating on improving the characteristics of the existing bearings such as enhancing the life, improving friction resistance, lowering the torque, reducing the size, increasing temperature range, reducing weight, and lowering energy consumption. As the global ball bearing market is in its mature stage, the manufacturers are witnessing difficulties in product differentiation and retaining profits.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Ball Bearings Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and self-aligning ball bearings)

Market segmentation by end-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, and aerospace and railway industry)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (SKF, NSK, NTN, JTEKT, and Schaeffler)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005584/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com